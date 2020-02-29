LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to a dig by Houston Rockets James Harden, who criticized the Greek star's skill set on Friday, February 28 (Saturday, February 29, Philippine time).

"My game is not just power for sure," said the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. "I came in when I was 18, I was 180 pounds, so to power through big guys was kind of tough."

Harden told ESPN that Antetokounmpo’s s style of play was nothing to get excited about. (READ: James Harden claps back at Antetokounmpo)

"I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk," said the Rockets superstar and former MVP. “Like, that takes no skill at all."

But Antetokounmpo took the high road and said there are things he still has to work on.

"I try to work on my game, midrange shots, threes, being able to screen and roll faster and make the right pass.

"It's hard to drive full speed and try to make the right pass to the corner. I try to get my passes more accurate and it's a lot of things I'm still adding, and hopefully when I add all those things in my game, I'm a more complete player."