MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry made his keenly awaited NBA return but the Golden State Warriors still fell prey to the Toronto Raptors, 113-121, on Thursday, March 5 (Friday, March 5, Manila time).

The Raptors banked on a career performance from Norman Powell and a balanced scoring attack to spoil the comeback of Curry, who missed 58 games after suffering a broken hand early in the season.

Powell churned out a career-high 37 points on a 4-of-8 clip from long range as the Raptors won their second consecutive game to improve to 44-18 for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Curry – whose return has been delayed a number of times – was back in his old ways with 23 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds, but the Warriors ran out of steam after keeping it close early in the 4th quarter.

The Warriors knotted the score at 95-95 off an Eric Paschall foul shot before the defending champion Raptors broke away with a 16-7 run.

Kyle Lowry put up 26 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds in the win, Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, OG Anunoby had 14 points, while Serge Ibaka added 13 points and and 13 rebounds.

Damion Lee backstopped Curry with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points, while Marquese Chriss chimed in 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games, slipped to 14-49 as they remained at the bottom of the Western Conference. – Rappler.com