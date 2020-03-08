LOS ANGELES, USA – Steph Curry returned to the sidelines but his Golden State Warriors pulled through without him in a gritty 118-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 7 (Sunday, March 8, Manila time).

Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of go-ahead free throws in the final minute as the Warriors won 3 of their last 5 games.

Damion Lee churned out a game-high-tying 24 points, including a key three-point play for host Golden State, which improved to 15-49.

The Warriors learned during the day that Curry, who had just returned from a 58-game absence, would be joining All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the sidelines because of a flu bug.

But Golden State, down by 8 points going into the final quarter, relied on a balanced scoring attack with 7 players in double figures to win.

Mychal Mulder had 18 points, Marquese Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, Andrew Wiggins added 10 points for the Warriors.

Tobias Harris put up 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists to pace the 76ers, who lost 3 of their last 5 games to drop to 38-26 for 6th place in the Eastern Conference.

In Cleveland, Kevin Love scored 27 points, Collin Sexton had 25, and the host Cavaliers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 104-102.

Cedi Osman added 20 points, Tristan Thompson had 9 points and 13 rebounds, and Matthew Dellavedova had 7 points and 14 assists for Cleveland, which ended a four-game losing streak. – Rappler.com