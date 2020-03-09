NEW YORK, USA – Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Sacramento Kings center Alex Len were each fined by the NBA on Sunday, March 8 (Monday, March 9, Manila time), for their roles in an on-court pushing match.

The incident, which resulted in technical fouls for both players, took place with 8:50 minutes to play in the third quarter of the Kings' 123-111 victory over the Blazers in Portland on Saturday.

McCollum was fined $20,000 for shoving Len as well as trying to escalate the altercation.

Meanwhile, Len was fined $15,000 for shoving McCollum.

FIGHT!!!! CJ McCollum and Alex Len pic.twitter.com/S9EEGoufct — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 8, 2020

Len, who was called for an offensive foul for screening on the play, is averaging 8.2 points an 6.0 rebounds a game for the Kings in his seventh NBA campaign, having been traded from the Atlanta Hawks last month.

McCollum, who ranks 17th in the NBA with 22.5 points a game, also averages 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game for the Trail Blazers.

Earlier this week, McCollum became the first NBA player to say he was taking a break from signing autographs due to fears over the new coronavirus.

Both clubs are battling to catch the Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) for the 8th and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

The Kings are 9th on 28-35 with the Trail Blazers ranked 11th at 28-37. – Rappler.com