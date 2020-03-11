LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James missed a game-tying layup with just seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered an upset 104-102 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 10 (Wednesday, March 11, Philippine time).

James looked poised to force overtime at the Staples Center as he drove towards the basket with the Nets holding a two-point lead.

But James fluffed his effort and then Anthony Davis missed an open three-pointer as Brooklyn held on for a win that ended the Lakers' four-game winning streak.

It was a dramatic finale to a see-saw battle between the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who have already clinched a postseason berth, and the Nets, who occupy the last of the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

James led the scoring for the Lakers with 29 points and 12 rebounds with 9 assists, while Davis finished with 26 points.

Brooklyn, however, proved equal to the challenge with Spencer Dinwiddie adding 23 points and Caris LeVert 22 in a dogged Nets performance.

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma speak following the Lakers' loss to the Nets

