MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson said he is "healthy" after testing negative for coronavirus.

Clarkson was among those who were tested after his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to fall victim to the pandemic.

But unlike Clarkson, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also contracted the virus.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers sent my way! I have been tested and I am good," Clarkson wrote on Twitter. "Wild 24 hours. Glad I am healthy!"

"Keeping my teammates @spidadmitchell and @rudygobert27 in my heart as they get better going through this process!"

Clarkson was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and has emerged as an integral part of the Jazz, who sit at 4th place in the Western Conference.

In 27 games with the Jazz, Clarkson averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Other Jazz players who tested negative for coronavirus were guard Emmanuel Mudiay and forward Royce O'Neale.

The NBA has suspended the season until further notice to "determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Also, teams who faced the Jazz in the last 10 days, among them the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies, have been ordered to exercise self-quarantine. – Rappler.com