MANILA, Philippines – If fans are bummed from not having any NBA game to watch at home – especially in this period of "social distancing"– LeBron James, likewise, misses playing out there on the court for the fans.

"To our fans, we miss you guys already," said James in an Instagram story as he reposted Adam Silver's letter to NBA fans.

In the letter, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained that the league may be suspended for at least 30 days until the situation becomes safe for all concerned.

"In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games," wrote Silver.

"As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen."

The NBA suspended the league on Wednesday, March 11 (Thursday, March 12, Manila time) after Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second NBA player confirmed to be infected with the virus as well.

The suspension called for all NBA teams to stop holding team practices until March 16, which is subjected to an extension if necessary. Working out will be voluntary and will be done on a one-on-one basis as the teams follow the safety guidelines released by the league.

Players, though, are being asked to stay at home, which saw a number of players like James posting Instagram Stories of them spending time with their family.

Dallas star Luka Doncic also hinted that he's been playing "too many" video games since the NBA hiatus started with a gif of Timmy Turner from the Fairly Oddparents.

Paul George, though, got the best of both worlds as he went live on Twitch playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with his daughter.

He even took a jab on Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who plays with streamers, while the Clippers star plays with his homies.

Paul George - “Hey, @DevinBook is nice [in Call of Duty]. He playing with streamers though. I’m playing with the homies.” pic.twitter.com/AwCp27Lmy3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 13, 2020

Booker was live on Twitch when Silver announced the suspension of the league and the video went viral for his speechless reaction as he thought his friend was joking.

Although most NBA players are taking the suspension positively amid the spiking number of coronavirus cases in the US, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo – who is recovering from an injury – reminds everyone that public health is the priority.