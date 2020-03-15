MANILA, Philippines – Christian Wood became the third victim of the coronavirus in the NBA as reports said the Detroit Pistons big man tested positive on Saturday, March 14 (Sunday, March 15, Manila time).

According to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania, Wood is asymptomatic and is "doing well."

This marks the third positive test for coronavirus in the NBA — and the first franchise besides Gobert's and Donovan Mitchell's in Utah.

The Pistons are the first franchise outside Utah with a player infected with the virus.

The Jazz faced the Pistons on the road on March 8 before their last game against the Toronto Raptors. (READ: Raptors test negative for coronavirus, one result pending)

Wood recorded a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds against the Jazz, who had stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive for coronavirus.

With the Pistons on the list of the Jazz's last 5 games, the team worked closely with team doctors and public officials, and also took safety measures by disinfecting their stadium.

The Detroit Pistons are working closely with team doctors and public officials regarding COVID-19 and the news overnight that a Utah Jazz player had preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA has suspended game play until further notice. — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 12, 2020

The Detroit forward was riding on a huge momentum as he scored a career-high 32 points against defending champion Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, March 11.

Until the NBA season was suspended, Wood was averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. – Rappler.com