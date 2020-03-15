MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell assured his fans that he is doing fine as he works his way to recovery from the novel coronavirus.

The NBA All-Star has put himself in quarantine after becoming the second NBA player to contract the virus next to his Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

"I feel fine. Things are going well," Mitchell said in a video posted by the NBA.

"Just taking the proper precautions. As told to me by the health authorities, I got to stay in isolation. I'm solo in here."



Just like other NBA stars, the former Slam Dunk Contest champion has resorted to gaming to pass time.

"Playing video games all day," he said.



A message from @spidadmitchell pic.twitter.com/YtChd3eNng — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2020

After putting up impressive numbers in his first two seasons in the NBA, Mitchell is having a career year for the Jazz as he norms 24.2 points on 45.3 % shooting with 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Behind Mitchell and Gobert, the Jazz currently sit at 4th place in the Western Conference with a 41-23 record.

However, Mitchell and the Jazz will not see action for quite some time as the NBA suspended its season indefinitely due to the virus outbreak.

"Can't wait to get back out there on the floor and play in front of the best fans in the world," Mitchell said.

"Really missed playing in front of you guys. See you guys soon."



As of Sunday, March 15, 3 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus as Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood fell victim to the pandemic. – Rappler.com