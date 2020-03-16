MANILA, Philippines – NBA superstar Steph Curry encouraged fans to practice precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, most especially social distancing.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Players said everybody should "do their part" to stem the virus outbreak in a video posted on his social media accounts.

"I know this time is pretty hectic and crazy and there's a lot of uncertainty out there but I just want to take the time to encourage everybody to practice social distancing to the best of their abilities," he said.

"[A]s best we can, practice social distancing so we can get rid of the spread of this virus as soon as possible," he added.

Washing hands is also crucial, Curry said.

"[To] flatten the curve, make sure you stay 6 feet away from people, wash your hands when you're going inside, outside as much as you can, water and soap," he said.

We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread. There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other! pic.twitter.com/T8JfydahCu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 15, 2020

Curry had just returned from a 58-game absence before the league decided to suspend its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.

As of this writing, two other NBA players contracted the virus: Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood.

Instead of making up for lost time in the gym, Curry decided to stay home.

"We can all come together collectively to stop the spread of this virus so everybody do their part. I'm doing mine at home. Me and my family really enjoying family time," the 3-time NBA champion said.

More than 150,000 people have been infected by the virus in over 100 countries, while the worldwide death toll has exceeded 5,700. – Rappler.com