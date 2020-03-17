MANILA, Philippines – While the rest of the NBA has painstakingly worked to give out information on preventing the spread of the COVID-19, one of its stars has certainly missed the memo.

Los Angeles Lakers rising star Kyle Kuzma recently posted this image of a hand sanitizer on his Instagram Stories, implying that it doesn't work and that companies have just "been taking money" from the people amid the global pandemic.

However, the United States' leading public health institute Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) specifically stated on their website that "if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can help you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others."

Purell, the hand sanitizer used in Kuzma's story, uses a 70% ethyl alcohol solution.

The image has since expired or been removed from his Instagram Stories. But the young star, who has 4.6 million Instagram followers, has yet to post an apology to correct his misinformed take.

Meanwhile, the NBA has continued releasing a series of informative videos using their biggest stars, including the COVID-19 positive Utah Jazz duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

The 24-year-old Kuzma hails from Flint, Michigan, the site of an ongoing six-year clean water crisis due to aging lead pipes. At least 12 people have died there due to Legionnaire's disease, a type of pneumonia contracted from tainted water.

In that area and other places without clean water, hand sanitizers and proper education on COVID-19 prevention can literally save lives. – Rappler.com