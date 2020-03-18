NEW YORK, USA – The Los Angeles Lakers are set to undergo coronavirus testing procedures as they are the last team that the virus-inflicted Nets played against.

The Lakers said in a statement Tuesday, March 17, they had been informed of the 4 Nets players, including injured Kevin Durant, tested positive and have been in touch with their own players and staff.

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocols that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," the Lakers said.

The Lakers suffered a shock 102-104 loss to the Nets last March 10.

The Nets said all players and members of the team travel party had been asked to isolate themselves and monitor their health.

The 4 cases more than double the known number of cases of COVID-19 among NBA players.

Utah Jazz defensive standout Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive – his illness triggering the NBA's current closure.

Teammate Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have also tested positive for the virus.

Woods was tested after reporting flu-like symptoms to the Pistons medical staff.

Mitchell was tested after Gobert's positive test, but had not experienced symptoms.

"I don't have any symptoms," Mitchell said in an interview broadcast by ABC television on Monday. "I could walk down the street (and) if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part about this virus." – Rappler.com