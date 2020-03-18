MANILA, Philippines – Crises such as the coronavirus pandemic can bring out the best and worst in people, but NBA star Kevin Love said what everyone should not forget in these trying times is to be kind.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Star forward reminded fans to be compassionate and to be there for each other while also taking the certain precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Every day is presenting a new challenge and not knowing what the future is going to hold is tough. When you see people fall on hardships or going through hardships, it's normal to feel this way," he said.

"I think now more than ever, we have to practice compassion. We have to be kind. We have to be mindful of our words [and] our actions and really practice a sense of community," Love added.

Love was among the first batch of NBA players to reach out to their communities by pledging $100,000 to support idled workers at the Cavaliers' home arena Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Due to the indefinite NBA season suspension, these arena workers do not get paid when they do not work.

"Human beings are resilient. We will get through this, but in the meantime, we need to practice empathy and compassion," Love said.

"[O]ur actions and our words speak volumes during this time because there are a lot of people that are going through it and have it worse than we do."



Support each other

Although authorities encourage people to avoid mass gatherings and practice social distancing, Love said that should not mean cutting off communication.

"Don't socially isolate. I think there's so many ways now that you can reach out," the NBA champion said.

"[There are] so many things that you're able to share with loved ones, or even at a local level or a global level as well. That's where we're fortunate."



A vocal mental health advocate, Love added being of sound mind is just as important as being physically healthy.

"Nothing unites us like the same enemy. It's very powerful what we're able to do and humans are able to do if we put our minds to it. I would just say continue to pay it forward in any way that you can."

"Be cognizant of not only people's physical health but their emotional health through this super anxiety-ridden and stressful time because we don't know what the future holds," Love said.

"All we can hope for is that we're going to do this thing together and come out on top." – Rappler.com