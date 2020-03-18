MANILA, Philippines – NBA players have made their presence felt on social media to encourage fans to remain steadfast and practice the precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, for example, reminded people to exercise to maintain a strong immune system.

"Continue to stay active, whether it's doing push-ups, sit-ups, or my favorite – dribbiling around the house with a basketball," Young said.

"Keep your mind intact throughout these tough times. We're all going to get through this together. See you soon."

Despite the indefinite season suspension, Young has made it a point to keep himself in deadly form, especially his vaunted shooting touch.

Using a plastic bucket and balled up socks, the Hawks star staged his own three-point shootout at home and barely missed.

"What I'm doing to keep my shot right while I'm at the crib," Young wrote as caption to his video posted on Instagram.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, meanwhile, has resorted to music to avoid boredom as he practices social distancing.

Probably a fan of Avengers, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, Murray played the famous theme songs from the hit movies on his keyboard.

"Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now, it's all I need. Love learning new tunes," Murray said.

Born to parents who are both medical practitioners, two-time NBA champion Paul Gasol, on the other hand, thanked the frontliners battling the virus.

"I just want to make sure we all take the time to thank the doctors, nurses, and first responders who are out everyday to help us fight this virus. You are all working long hours to help those in need," Gasol said.

"We appreciate everything you're doing."

With the league on a hiatus, NBA legend Magic Johnson said everyone should avoid going out for unnecessary activities.

"I know these are very scary times. But I also know we can get through these times together," Johnson said.

"Stay at home with your family. Let's look out for each other. Sending love and prayers. Everybody at this time, stay healthy."

Seven NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, among them Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz duo Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. – Rappler.com