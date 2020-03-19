

MANILA, Philippines – Missing the NBA already? Fans can now avail of a 30-day free preview of the NBA league pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product.

This complimentary offering will provide fans with access to full length and condensed replays from the 2019-2020 season and more while the league is on hiatus.

To redeem the offer, create an NBA account through NBA.com’s League Pass page and use the preview code WATCH30.

You can then access all of the content through the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and other supported devices.

The NBA was suspended indefinitely after Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus has also infected Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, Detroit's Christian Wood and 4 Nets players including league star Kevin Durant.

Being the last team that the Brooklyn Nets played against, the Lakers had also undergone the coronavirus testing protocols.

When the league went on hiatus, LeBron James said that he misses the fans, while other NBA players kept their competitive spirit at play in esports.

But league stars like Steph Curry and Kevin Love also made sure to remind everyone to practice precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus. (WATCH: NBA players offer words of hope, caution)