WASHINGTON, USA – University of Georgia star guard Anthony Edwards declared his eligibility for the 2020 NBA Draft on Friday, March 20, ending his college career after a single season.

Edwards, considered a top candidate to be the overall No. 1 pick in the next NBA Draft, led all US collegiate freshmen with 19.1 points a game.

He also contributed 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals a contest for a Bulldogs squad that went 16-16 before their season was ended by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Georgia will always be my home but I'm ready to take my game to the next level and have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft," Edwards wrote in a Twitter posting.

"I hope I have made you all proud but the work is far from finished... I'm excited for what the future holds.

"The next chapter starts now. Let's get it."

The 18-year-old from Atlanta stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds and is widely considered no worse than a top-five pick in the Draft, an exact spot depending on the needs of whichever club wins the NBA Draft Lottery.

Exactly how an order will be determined for the NBA Draft, or when it might be conducted, remain uncertain in the wake of the league's shutdown dur to the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com