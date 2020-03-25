MANILA, Philippines – As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the sports world, not even athletes’ families are safe at home.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram video that his mother, Domincan-born Jacqueline Cruz, has been put in a medically-induced coma after contracting the disease on Wednesday, March 25.

“I think it’s important that everyone understands the severity of what’s happening in the world right now with this coronavirus,” he said.

“I was told earlier last week that my parents weren’t feeling well. My first reaction to her was to go seek medical attention immediately. There’s no reason to wait. Just go to the nearest hospital.”

Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr, was discharged back to their Edison, New Jersey home after testing and was asked to self-quarantine. However, Towns’ mother stayed in the hospital for more tests and medication.

“I don’t think anyone really understood what it was,” Towns continued. “She kept getting worse. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse.”

“I just wanted to make this video to make people understand that the severity of this disease is real. This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, loved ones, friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. This disease is deadly.”

Just 10 days earlier, the 24-year-old big man donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help spread out COVID-19 testing to those who need it most.

Multiple NBA stars have also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in the fight against the global pandemic, including Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the NBA’s COVID “patient zero” Rudy Gobert.

As of posting, 14 NBA players and staff have tested positive for the virus even after the league's indefinite suspension of activities. – Rappler.com