MANILA, Philippines – What was supposed to be a wholesome live session turned NSFW as Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum joked about Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray following his alleged sex scandal.

Speaking to Blazers teammate Damian Lillard live on the official NBA account on Instagram, McCollum reacted to a comment posted by a fan.

"They said my pubes look like Jamal Murray's," McCollum said referring to his beard as he and Lillard both cracked up.

Lillard, unable to control his laughter, told McCollum to stop.

"Bro, you can't be addressing these comments," Lillard said.

“They said my pubes look like Jamal Murray’s” @CJMcCollum is wild for that



pic.twitter.com/oltyWQQumi — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 23, 2020

Murray addressed the leaked sex tape posted on his Instagram account, saying he was hacked.

"First and foremost, I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked," Murray wrote on Twitter.

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

Before the NBA shut down its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murray had been on a tear, averaging a career-best 18.8 points to go with 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets currently sit at the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

McCollum, Lillard, and the Blazers, meanwhile, are at 9th place in the West and are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the last playoff spot. – Rappler.com