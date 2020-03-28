Staying fit at home? Try these NBA drills
MANILA, Philippines – Staying fit is as crucial as ever amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Exercising and eating healthy help in strengthening the immune system to ward off the virus that has caused unprecented chaos all over the world.
However, coronavirus has also forced people to stay at home, away from gyms, yoga studios, and basketball courts.
Being active, though, can still be done even at a limited space at your own houses as proven by these players and coach from the NBA and WNBA.
Two-ball dribble drill
Look Up!— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) March 23, 2020
Alternate!
Lower!@jarenjacksonjr leads the #JrNBAatHome 2-Ball Dribble Drill to strengthen your ball handling‼️ #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/s9mYythS2R
Proper lunge technique
Stay active with @Larrydn22‼️— Jr. NBA (@jrnba) March 23, 2020
Larry Nance Jr. from the @Cavs shows us proper lunge technique #JrNBAatHome #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/zVosHQfFUr
Balance, Balance, Shot drill
@dallasmavs Head Coach Rick Carlisle shows us how to do the Balance, Balance, Shoot drill to work on our shooting form! #JrNBAatHome #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/GDze2ZPVbO
Customized home workout
.@jewellloyd of the @seattlestorm takes you through an at-home workout including squats, reverse lunges, squat jumps, split squat jumps, mountain climbers and sit-ups. Can you keep up? #JrNBAatHome #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/GXiCdEuN0w
