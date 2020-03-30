LOS ANGELES, USA – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago, has been cleared by American health officials, he announced Sunday, March 29, on Twitter.

"Corona-free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass (Massachusetts) Dept of Health," Smart wrote on social media.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together apart! Much love!"

At least 14 NBA team members so far have tested positive for coronavirus, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Smart joins Gobert and Mitchell and Detroit Piston forward Christian Wood with all-clears after coming down with the illness.

Earlier this month, league commissioner Adam Silver said NBA players should be considered "super spreaders" of the disease.

His comments followed criticism that wealthy athletes were getting tested ahead of critically ill patients in American hospitals.

Smart said he was tested March 14 and got the results 5 days later.

He added that he had no symptoms and felt good enough to play an NBA game if he had to.

In 53 games through the 2019-20 season, Smart averaged 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He is a first-round pick of the Celtics in the 2014 NBA Draft.

As of Sunday night, more than 142,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus with 2,490 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. – Rappler.com