LOS ANGELES, USA – The towel that Kobe Bryant wore over his shoulders during his farewell speech after his final NBA game has fetched over $33,000 at auction, the US media said on Sunday, March 29.

With the towel draped around him to help mop up his sweat, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar closed his speech with his signature phrase, "Mamba Out."

The towel ended up in the hands of a fan as Bryant walked off the court and was then sold several times before the latest online auction.

The winning bid on Sunday was $33,077. The buyer also received two used tickets to the April 13, 2016 Lakers game.

Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz that night.

Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told American news broadcaster CNN that the winning bidder is famous for having a large Lakers memorabilia collection.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan," Woolf said. "His long-term plan is to create a museum in southern California."

Bryant died in January at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed 8 others, including his daughter Gianna.

He played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, leading the club to 5 NBA titles during his stay.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player, and also helped USA capture Olympic gold medals in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. – Rappler.com