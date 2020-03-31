MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Remy Martin is taking a step closer to his NBA dream as he joins this year's rookie draft.

Martin made the announcement in an Instagram post that he's off to making his dream a reality.

"Starting from a young age, I have worked towards the opportunity to play in the NBA and I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality," wrote the Filipino-American star.

Martin, who plays for the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Pac-12 conference, also put a Philippine flag in his announcement graphic as he is included in the Gilas Pilipinas FIBA World Cup 2023 training pool.

Martin,whose mother Mary Ann Macaspac is Filipina, is set to become the 2nd NBA player with Filipino blood next to Utah Jazz' Jordan Clarkson.

In the 2019-2020 season, the 21-year-old guard averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds to lead the Sun Devils to the quarterfinals, which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona State was slated to face Washington State last Friday, March 13.

The 6-foot point guard was a contender for the conference player of the year as he ranked 2nd in scoring Oregon's Payton Pritchard.

The Filipino international was named to the Pac-12 First Team by the Associated Press, following his inclusion in the Pac-12 Second Team last year and his Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman. – Rappler.com