MANILA, Philippines – NBA plans to return to action this week, in 2K.

In an effort to bring some basketball action to the fans, the league is planning to launch a players-only NBA 2K tournament on Friday, April 3, to air on ESPN, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

NBA sidelined its season last March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

The report also said that the 16-player tournament will be played in 10 days and will feature NBA stars Demarcus Cousins and Donovan Mitchell, among others.

Sources: Clarity, it will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days. 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins among the participants. https://t.co/0V1LfU9pnI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 31, 2020

The Phoenix Suns already took a headstart in the 2K scene, announcing that they will continue their season through the game, while some NBA players went on streaming to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The season isn’t over yet...



We will continue to play the Suns season games on @NBA2K!



Saturday’s game will be moved to tomorrow. Join us live on @Twitch as we take on the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/745QIuvCMc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 13, 2020

The league’s esports counterpart, NBA 2K League, also postponed its March 24 tip-off date, but announced a 3-on-3 online tournament called Three for All Showdown.

The online tournament that already started its first stage last March 27 will have a $25,000-prize and will feature teams consisting of 2K players, influencers, fans, former NBA players, G-League, and WNBA stars.

Notable players who participated in Three for All Showdown are former Chicago Bulls guard Nate Robinson, Dallas Wings’ Allisha Gray, and Los Angeles Sparks’ Chelsea Gray. – Rappler.com