MANILA, Philippines – The NBA 2K Players Tournament came off the wraps on Saturday, April 4, as 16 of the best players in the league vie for basketball supremacy on the virtual world.

Among the stars competing in the week-long tournament are Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and DeMarcus Cousins.

The tournament follows a single-elimination format in the first two rounds, while the semifinals and finals will be best-of-three clashes, with the last player standing winning $100,000 for his chosen charity.

Competition seeding was determined by the players' NBA 2K20 rating.

First round results (READ: Durant upset, Young dominates in NBA 2K Players Tournament)

(16) Derrick Jones Jr, Bucks def. (1) Kevin Durant, Clippers - 78-62

(2) Trae Young, Bucks def. (15) Harrison Barnes, Raptors - 101-59

(14) Patrick Beverly, Bucks def. (3) Hassan Whiteside, Lakers - 84-54

(10) DeAndre Ayton, Rockets def. (7) Zach Lavine, Heat - 57-41

Next first round matchups, April 6

(4) Donovan Mitchell vs (13) Rui Hachimura

(5) Devin Booker vs (12) Michael Porter Jr

(6) Andre Drummond vs (11) DeMarcus Cousins

(8) Montrezl Harrell vs (9) Domantas Sabonis

– Rappler.com