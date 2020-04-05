CHARLOTTE, USA – Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has grown into a routine as the NBA remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At home, the champion Filipino-American mentor has been wearing one of his favorite shirts that says, ‘Stay Positive.’ He got it from his friend, book author Jon Gordon who wrote the inspirational book The Energy Bus.

“I wear this every other day, pretty much. I wash it and wear it every other day,” said Spoelstra.

“This is an unusual, unsure time for so many of us. You really want to focus on controlling what you can control, such as that positive outlook and telling it to the people that you love.”

Spoelstra has also been encouraging the Heat, from his staff to the players, to get involved in some way.

“It is unique, and we do want our team to be thinking of others and to show and to feel real empathy and [to have a] giving nature this time,” he said in a team media conference call.

“That can potentially help people with anxiety. Somebody may be going through with this and focus on helping other people.”

“Yes, we are getting affected by this by taking us away from work and doing what we love to do and our livelihood at work,” Spoelstra added. “And we have to stay disciplined and stay at home. We still have opportunities to put 3 meals a day.”

Spoelstra said the league suspension has also allowed him to spend more time with his family.

“My kids, my young kids under the age of two, they have no idea what’s going on. They think that it’s a big party in the backyard every single day,” he shared.

“We’re able to spend our meals together. I’m able to wake my son up every single morning and not being in a rush to do it. I’ve been able to spend time with him at breakfast.”

The Spoelstra household consists of wife Nikki and two boys – Santiago, who just turned two years old and four-month old Dante.

“We’ve been barbecuing every single night. I’ve never been a barbecue-guy. I’ve always been order out, takeout at restaurants,” sais Spoelstra. “I’m cooking the meals now for the family. I’m finding great peace of mind doing that.”

“We are also very fortunate to live in South Florida where you could be outside every afternoon,” he added. “I’ve spent more time in the swimming pool with my kids and wife in the last 10 days than I have been in the pool in the last 10 years, without a doubt. That’s probably a wake-up call for me, personally, but I also view it as a blessing while we are all going through this.” – Rappler.com