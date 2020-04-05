MANILA, Philippines – Still looking for ways to give fans some taste of basketball action, the NBA is now planning to launch a H-O-R-S-E competition.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday, April 5, that the league and sports channel ESPN are planning to televise the said competition, but details and schedule are not yet finalized.

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

Several superstars will participate in a classic shooting game and will make and match the shots in isolation, ideally in their respective home gyms.

Participants are not yet confirmed, but among the players that would likely join the competition are New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Houston’s Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma’s Chris Paul, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, and former Miami guard Dwyane Wade.

Names I've heard that could be involved are Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell & possibly Zion Williamson. None are confirmed yet. https://t.co/fFcdqD08vu — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 4, 2020

Celtics legend and forward Paul Pierce also expressed his interest in a tweet.

I’m in — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2020

NBA has suspended the season since March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive in coronavirus. Some reports say the league is considering the cancelation of the 2019-2020 season.

The league is currently holding a televised 2K tournament, participated by 16 NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and Pat Beverly, while other players started streaming to raise funds for coronavirus relief. – Rappler.com