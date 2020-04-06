MANILA, Philippines – Rui Hachimura stunned tournament favorite Donovan Mitchell as the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament wrapped up on Monday, April 6 (Manila time).

Using the Los Angeles Lakers, No. 13 seed Hachimura held on to a thrilling 74-71 victory over Mitchell (No. 4) and the Brooklyn Nets in arguably the most exciting match of the 16-player contest so far.

Hachimura failed to put the nail on the coffin after Danny Green missed a foul shot that would have given him a four-point lead late, but Mitchell mistimed the game-tying triple with Spencer Dinwiddie at the buzzer.

From a hotly contested game, Andre Drummond (No. 6) served up the most lopsided triumph of the tournament after crushing DeMarcus Cousins (No. 11) and the Nets with the highly ranked Lakers, 101-49.

Drummond utilized a rim running strategy by having LeBron James attack the basket as he turned a slim seven-point halftime lead to a 52-point blowout, with Cousins attempting one bad shot after the other.

In a game where both players controlled their real-life teams, Montrezl Harrell (No. 8) and the Los Angeles Clippers made quick work of Domantas Sabonis (No. 9) and the Indiana Pacers in a convincing 73-51 victory.

Sabonis hardly put up a fight after jumping on pump fakes and committing turnovers, paving way for Harrell to sink easy buckets.

Completing the second-round cast is Devin Booker (No. 5), whose Milwaukee Bucks beat Michael Porter Jr (No. 12) and the Lakers, 85-75.

Using Giannis Antetokounmpo as a decoy, Booker pulled away late as he knocked down 3 three-pointers in the final two minutes.

The Bucks have been undefeated in 4 games so far, while the Lakers have won two games. The Clippers and the Miami Heat have one win apiece.

Booker will face Hachimura, Harrell will go up against Derrick Jones Jr, Drummond will tangle with Patrick Beverly, while Trae Young and DeAndre Ayton will lock horns in a single-elimination second round.

NBA 2K action resumes on Wednesday, April 8 (Manila time). – Rappler.com