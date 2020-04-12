MANILA, Philippines – Devin Booker crowned himself the inaugural champion of the NBA 2K Players Tournament after crushing Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in the US on Saturday, April 11 (Sunday, April 12, Manila time).

Booker emerged as the last man standing in the 16-player tournament as he went undefeated in 6 games throughout, sweeping Ayton in the best-of-three finals behind the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

Using the Rockets in the finals opener, Booker survived with a 72-66 win over Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers before winning the title convincingly with the Nuggets, who drubbed the Milwaukee Bucks, 74-62.

Ayton was also unbeaten heading into the championship round after nailing back-to-back wins over Patrick Beverly in their best-of-three semifinals, but Booker just proved to be more skilled in virtual basketball.

Booker netted $100,000 for his chosen charity.

"I played a lot growing up. I've been playing video games for a very long time. It's all about timing, hand-eye coordination, and blending them together," Booker said.

The BEST ACTION from today’s @NBA2K #NBA2KTourney Semis & Finals slate! pic.twitter.com/u8Sg8MviWK — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

Earlier, Booker dispatched Montrezl Harrell in two semifinal games, guiding the Los Angeles Clippers and the Bucks to victories over the Rockets and the Toronto Raptors, respectively.

In the other semifinal pairing, Ayton upset Beverly and the Boston Celtics with the Brooklyn Nets before controlling his own team Suns to beat the Nuggets and punch his ticket to the finals.

Clearly frustrated with the loss, Beverly hilariously took off his headset, walked away, and left Ayton talking to himself.

It is still uncertain whether the NBA will return to action after shutting down its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular season was supposed to end on April 15, while the playoffs was scheduled to start on April 18. – Rappler.com