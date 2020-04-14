MANILA, Philippines – NBA stars joined the Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in mourning the death of his mother Jacqueline Towns.

Mrs Towns died due to complications of the coronavirus disease.

Oklahoma's Chris Paul, GSW's Steph Curry, and retired guard Dwyane Wade sent their prayers for Towns and his family on Twitter.

Man... thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Praying for you and your entire family @KarlTowns aint no other words man I’m so sorry — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2020

Sending Love and Prayers to @KarlTowns and his family — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 13, 2020

Towns' former teammates Robert Covington and Zach Lavine also showed their support for the big man, as well as Utah star Donovan Mitchell, who recently got cleared of coronavirus.

I’m so sorry bro. I love you man @KarlTowns — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) April 13, 2020

I’m so sorry @KarlTowns love you bro! Thoughts and prayer to your family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 13, 2020

damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

Other NBA players and basketball personalities also extended their support, including Towns' Kentucky mentor John Calipari, who was devastated after hearing the news from KAT and his father.

Ellen and I are absolutely devastated and shocked. @KarlTowns and his dad called us earlier and we could tell something had happened. It’s one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to take. We were getting updates that she was getting better and now this. https://t.co/qwX47xj8b5 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 13, 2020

Wow . Praying for you and the family right now bro @KarlTowns — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 13, 2020

Praying for @KarlTowns and his family. Rest In Peace Mrs Jacqueline Towns! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 13, 2020

Damn man! so sorry for your loss @KarlTowns sending my prayers and love to you and your family! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 13, 2020

Condolences to the Towns family and to @KarlTowns ! Please pray for his family and take covid-19 seriously! pic.twitter.com/ry3h3XUSgg — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) April 13, 2020

Prayers with you and the fam bro @KarlTowns Stay strong! — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) April 13, 2020

My deepest condolences to the Towns family. I know the feeling of losing a mother. Just know @KarlTowns your brothers are here for you and the fam during this difficult period. #NBATogether — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) April 13, 2020

My thoughts and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns

and his family



R.I.P https://t.co/4X88XBG0HS — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 13, 2020

Some football players also sent their condolences to Town's family.

Mrs. Towns was always so upbeat, positive and vibrant. Never failed to have a smile and put a smile on the faces of those around her.



Truly devastating to hear the news of her passing.



Our deepest condolences to you and your entire family @KarlTowns — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 14, 2020

On March 25, Towns announced that his mother was in a medically-induced coma due to the virus.

The Timberwolves star also donated $100,000 to Mayo Clinic for the pandemic relief. – Rappler.com