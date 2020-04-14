MANILA, Philippines – It has been a month since the last NBA game was played due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, sports reporters and fans have kept themselves busy by reminiscing about the past and imagining the future, especially with the playoffs initially set to start mid-April.

In the first part of this prediction series, the Western Conference playoffs were simulated according to ESPN's standings projections and the Strength of Schedule (SOS) metric of Power Rankings Guru. (NBA West Playoffs: What could have happened in a virus-free year)

As explained in the first article, SOS refers to the difficulty of each team's remaining schedules starting from the point the season was suspended. It basically indicates that the higher the SOS rank, the more difficult that specific team's remaning schedule is.

In stark contrast to the earlier piece, however, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is more rigidly set as of the moment and less likely to feature upsets.

But this only means that the Eastern Semifinals and Finals are set to feature the conference's true powerhouses, possibly giving off a more exciting culmination than its Western counterpart.

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Orlando Magic (8)

Bucks projected record: 65-17 (SOS rank: 28)

Magic projected record: 39-43 (SOS rank: 15)

The East playoffs start off with undoubtedly the most lopsided series for the year. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently at full strength with projected back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the warpath.

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton is continuing his consistent domination from the perimeter, while stalwarts Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, and Donte DiVincenzo complete their fearsome starting lineup.

The Bucks' bench is filled to the brim with old reliables as well, like Robin Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova, Marvin Williams, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Korver, and George Hill.

Meanwhile, the Magic are missing their All-Defense Team-caliber forward Jonathan Isaac for the season and are now fully dependent on star big man Nikola Vucevic and top dunker Aaron Gordon.

Simply put, a single Bucks loss in this series is automatically considered a disappointment.

Projected result: Bucks win over Magic, 4-0

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

Raptors projected record: 57-25 (SOS rank: 27)

Nets projected record: 36-46 (SOS rank: 22)

Continuing the theme of foregone conclusions, the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors are fully expected to make quick work of the Brooklyn Nets, their likely first-round matchup.

Although the Magic are projected to finish with a better record, the Nets have a lower SOS rank and have practically gone through the whole season without their new star recruits Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

While the young Nets cast of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and Taurean Prince have shown flashes of brilliance all season long, they are just not enough for the championship mettle the Raptors now have.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry add some All-Star power to the table, while Serge Ibaka, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Marc Gasol bring the veteran leadership sorely needed in the postseason.

Brooklyn will skyrocket as title favorites as soon as next year. This year is nothing but a prolonged warm-up.

Projected result: Raptors win over Nets, 4-1

Boston Celtics (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6)

Celtics projected record: 56-26 (SOS rank: 23)

Pacers projected record: 48-34 (SOS rank: 24)’

Now this is where things get interesting.

Up next is a rising star derby as the Boston Celtics are set to likely meet up with fellow playoff mainstay Indiana Pacers.

All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker will have their hands full as they try to redo last year's failed title push at the expense of fellow All-Star Domantas Sabonis and former All-Star Victor Oladipo.

As the Pacers parade a decent supporting cast of defensive anchor Myles Turner and former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics, however, respond with a star-studded wing rotation of Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

When the dust settles, Boston will likely come out victorious in 6 or 7 fun-filled games. Indiana's roster is shaping up quite nicely after the departure of Paul George, but they are just not quite at the Celtics' level as of now.

Projected result: Celtics win over Pacers, 4-2

Miami Heat (4) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5)

Heat projected record: 51-31 (SOS rank: 25)

76ers projected record: 51-31 (SOS rank: 18)

Lastly, the simulation comes down to the series where "The Process" will likely end with tragic circumstances.

The Philadelphia 76ers, a franchise both lauded and criticized for intentionally losing to get good draft picks over the years, are now projected to finish with the same record as the Miami Heat, a franchise initially assumed to miss this year's playoffs.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have continuously evolved as two of the league's brightest young individuals – keyword being "individuals" – without much team success to show for it.

Reports of chemistry issues are at an all-time high, which are then compounded by the questionable acquisitions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, the Sixers' polarizing one-year rental last season, has found a home in South Beach and meshed well with the Heat's young star core of All-Star Bam Adebayo, top rookie Kendrick Nunn, and rising snipers Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

Former All-Star Goran Dragic and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala are also deep in the mix, ensuring that the young Heat will have veteran leaders to lean on.

If the Sixers do not win a title this year, then it's likely all but over for "The Process" in Philadelphia. With the way things are going heading to the playoffs, that scenario is becoming more likely as the days roll on, virus or no virus.

Projected result: Heat win over Sixers, 4-3

