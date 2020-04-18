MANILA, Philippines – In a night full of future stars, the WNBA paid tribute to Gianna Bryant and her two other teammates in the Mamba Academy who lost their dreams in a tragic accident.

Before the start of the 2020 Draft, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert named Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester as honorary draft picks in the US on Friday, April 17 (Saturday, April 18, Manila time).

The WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary draftees in the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, died along with her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, two teammates, and 5 others in a helicopter crash in Southern California on January 26.

“These athletes represented the future of the WNBA,” said Engelbert before the Draft, which was held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Players who are following their passions, acquiring knowledge of the game exhibiting skills that are way beyond their years.” (READ: Who is Gianna Bryant?)

“They represented the next generation of stars in our league, maybe what have been called ‘The Mambacita Generation,'" the commissioner added.

Vanessa Bryant, along with the other families, sent their message of appreciation to the league.

“It would have been a dream come true for her,” Vanessa said in a video presented after the announcement.

“She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy.”

The WNBA has officially announced the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, which will recognize an individual or group who has made significant contributions to the visibility, perception and advancement of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels. pic.twitter.com/UjsmV8l8Bt — WNBA (@WNBA) April 18, 2020

The league also introduced the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, which will be presented to an individual or group who made significant contributions to women’s and girls’ basketball.

The first recipient of the award will be announced in the NBA All-Star 2021 in Indianapolis by the WNBA and the Bryant family. – Rappler.com