MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks continue to do everything they can to stay on track of the NBA title.

The league's top team sent out workout equipment that the players could use at home to maintain their bodies' tip-top condition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They gave us (resistance) bands, they gave us bike, they provide us with workouts that we can do at home," Giannis Antetokounmpo said during an online conference.

Aside from the equipment, Bucks are also sending food supplies to the families of their players.

"They have a catering company that still brings us food for us and our families in the house," Antetokounmpo said.

"They tell us to stay home, to do our workouts, to take care of our body at home."

The team also praised their strength coach Suki Hobson and director of performance Troy Flanagan for making sure that they could continue working out at home.

"Suki and Troy have done fantastic job of making sure we stay ready," Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe said. "They sent dumbbells, they ordered bikes to stay engaged, to stay in shape, because at some point, I think the league is going to resume, so we have to stay ready and prepared."

However, some players were unfortunately stuck at home without a basketball hoop.

"I don’t have access to hoop," the reigning MVP said. "I just get home workouts, ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights and stay sharp that way. I don’t play basketball at all."

"Since the practice facility is down, I don’t have access to a basketball goal unless I go to one of my neighbors’ houses and shoot outside," all-star forward Khris Middleton said.

Despite the situation, the players are trying to make the best out of their layoff by spending the day with their families.

"I do workout with my brothers, spend time with my son, then I play a little bit of video games with my little brother," said Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are the first team who breached the 50-win mark in the season as they hold a 53-12 record before the league got suspended on March 11.

As the fear of season’s cancelation looms, the team recognizes that the situation is more than just a huddle in court.

"As a group, as a team, we’re going to stay prepared and ready for whatever the outcome is," said Bledsoe. "We’d be a little disappointed, but we know the circumstances and we just have to prepare for what’s next." – Rappler.com