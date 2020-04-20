MANILA, Philippines – The long wait ended for basketball fans as The Last Dance, the much-awaited documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty, finally came to air on Sunday, April 19 (Monday, April 20, Manila time).

The first two episodes of the 10-part miniseries immediately made noise on social media, eliciting reactions from current and retired NBA players, among them Dwyane Wade and Magic Johnson.

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

Hey tell ya boy DJ I got something for him tomorrow. -MJ before the 63pts in Boston Garden #thelastdance — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) April 20, 2020

....AND you just know it's gonna get better each episode. WE needed this!!! #TheLastDance — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2020

Current NBA stars like Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchel and Portland Trail Blazers star could not hide their excitement as well, while Blazers guard CJ McCollum praised Scottie Pippen, the 90s Bulls' underrated star.

#TheLastDance ... Mike really was different different — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

Don’t text me... don’t call me... I’m tuned!! #LastDance #45 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020

And this is only episode 2 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020

Scottie was really the equipment manager at a D2 NAIA school. Practiced with the team. Finessed his way into a scholarship. Went from 6’1-6’9... fast forward. 5th pick in the draft. H O F . Don’t matter where you go. Work on your game. They will find you #thelastdance — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 20, 2020

“I think it’s pretty easy” -MJ



Basically. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2020

When they rolled the credits just now a tear came to my eye. #TheLastDance — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) April 20, 2020

Imagine being the coach that cut MJ #TheLastDance — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) April 20, 2020

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo and Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan looked ready for the next two episodes of the documentary, which will air next week.

#TheLastDance man wow! Can’t wait until next Sunday. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) April 20, 2020

“Simulate week til next Sunday!” #thelastdance — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) April 20, 2020

Best 2hours of the quarantine.... #TheLastDance — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) April 20, 2020

I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

WNBA stars Chiney Ogwumike and Arike Ogunbowale also shared their thoughts about the documentary.

Game of Thrones and Westworld prepped me for the amount of people we gotta keep track of for this documentary #TheLastDance — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) April 20, 2020

Watching this just makes me want to hoop Lord, please heal the world quickly — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) April 20, 2020

Now I want to buy some Jordan 1s — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) April 20, 2020

The Last Dance is currently streaming on Netflix, with two episodes being released for each of the next 4 weeks. – Rappler.com