Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers believes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be in "phenomenal shape" after the NBA suspension.

Leonard, the 2020 All-Star MVP, has been going through injury management while George missed some games this season due to a hamstring injury.

“I know Kawhi is working, I can guarantee you that,” Rivers said during a recent media conference call.

“During the summer, Kawhi couldn’t work. Now, he’s got this break and he is able to train, so the Kawhi we will see will be in phenomenal shape.

“PG is another guy that will be in phenomenal shape. Reggie (Jackson) was injured when we got him and will now be healthy.”

Aside from his stars, Rivers also mentioned that new recruit Joakim Noah is recovering well from his Achilles injury and working to be in good shape.

Although basketball hoops or gyms are not available for all players, the Clippers management continuously monitors the physical conditioning of the squad by sending gym equipment and doing workouts through Zoom.

“I think Lawrence (Frank) and all the guys have done a great job,” said Rivers of the Clippers management led by Frank, the team president for basketball operations.

“To think that every guy was shipped their own gym that fit them, I’ve never heard of that before.”

Despite the injury-laden season, the Clippers managed to hold a 44-20 record – just one seat behind West’s No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers.

And after winning 7 of their last 8 games, Rivers thinks his squad is starting to “feel each other” and find the right rhythm.

“I loved where we were at and seeing the way we played and how we were coming together. This team is good, I think we can beat anybody.”

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Rivers believes the layoff would benefit other top teams like the Philadelphia Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets who sidelined their stars due to injuries .

“You can make a crazy case, and I don’t think it’ll happen, just think if Kevin Durant came back,” Rivers said of the Nets superstar.

“If you’re the 8 seed, you’re going to be like, ‘that’s not fair.’ But these are things that can happen. I think that’s good.”

In case the NBA resumes and be held in one location, Rivers believes the Clippers will be ready to chase their goal.

"We don't care where, when, why, what, we just want to go after our goal. I'm speaking by myself on that, but that's how I feel about it," Rivers said.