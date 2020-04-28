MANILA, Philippines – From Dennis Rodman’s 48-hour vacation to Michael Jordan’s first championship, the latest chapter of miniseries The Last Dance went out on Monday, April 27 and gave basketball fans an emotional rollercoaster ride.

NBA stars – both active and retired– shared their thoughts about the episode 3 and 4 of the series, which centered on Rodman’s arrival to the team, the Bulls-Pistons rivalry and Phil Jackson.

Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James almost teared up when MJ lifted and hugged his first Larry O’Brien trophy, while former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Chicago Bulls star Zach Lavine got inspired of Jordan’s greatness.

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first damn near had me tearing up ! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

Man #TheLastDance had me so motivated last night—I got up as soon as it went off and started working out. It’s nothing like being inspired by someone else greatness! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

Who else wants to go workout or play after watching this? — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 27, 2020

Aside from their championship journey, the latest installment of the documentary put the spotlight to the party-loving Rodman, who went for a vacation in Las Vegas in the middle of the 1997-98 season.

Retired Chicago big man Charles Oakley reminisced his moments with Rodman, while Utah Jazz’ Donovan Mitchell said that Rodman was the one who introduced the load management.

#TheLastDance makin me nostalgic.

One of the best rebounders around! pic.twitter.com/HKqh0B19Lp — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) April 27, 2020

Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 27, 2020

0 PTS - 28 REBOUNDS

0 PTS - 25 REBOUNDS

0 PTS - 24 REBOUNDS

10 PTS - 10 AST - 21 REBOUNDS

Defense & Rebounding wins Chips...#TheLastDance #DennisRodman — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) April 27, 2020

we the people demand the vegas bonus footage#TheLastDance — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2020

One of the biggest stories in the latest episode was the infamous handshake snob of the Detroit Pistons when Jordan and the Bulls finally beat their defending champ rivals in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

The netizens lashed out their anger to Isiah Thomas, who tried to explain the logic and story behind the walk-off.

But it seems like the people pointed their hate to the wrong person as netizens went after former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas instead of Isiah.

Y’all be tweeting me mad at me like I was tryna hurt Jordan lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 27, 2020

The tension between “Bad Boys’ Pistons and the Bulls seemed to be alive as Horace Grant did not hold back in calling out their rivals in his interview in the documentary. Sports columnist Skip Bayless thinks that Pistons’ walk-off showed ‘poor sportsmanship.’

Jordan is right. It was incredibly poor sportsmanship for the Pistons to walk off without shaking hands after getting swept by the Bulls. Horace Grant went so far as to say: "Straight up b's." Yep. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 27, 2020

Horace bout to be all over the innanet for years to come! #TheLastDance — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) April 27, 2020

Stars also reacted to the story of Bulls’ Phil Jackson, who coached teams overseas before joining the coaching staff of Chicago.

Former Lakers forward Pau Gasol, who played under Jackson a decade ago, said that his former mentor is the ‘best basketball coach in the history.’

The Phil Jackson episode is fascinating. His ability to balance this franchise and the unique personalities is remarkable. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 27, 2020

I love that Phil Jackson didnt try to crush Rodman's spirit. #TheLastDance — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 27, 2020

Okay, finding tape of Phil Jackson coaching in Puerto Rico is next level. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 27, 2020

Retired NBA players and other sports personalities also reacted the recent episodes of The Last Dance.

Quetin Richardson praised Scottie Pippen’s defense on Magic Johnson in the 1991 NBA Finals while 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes tuned in to the documentary as well.

Pip guarded Magic full court!!! Legendary!!! #TheLastDance — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) April 27, 2020

Week 2 #TheLastDance — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2020

The best pre workout on the market currently is #TheLastDance — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 27, 2020

Man, 2 hrs has never went by so fast lol. #TheLastDance — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 27, 2020

Episode 3&4 takeaway: I want flannel pajama pants immediately #TheLastDance — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) April 27, 2020

Aside from the backroom stories, The Last Dance gave netizens something that Jordan hated – a meme template.

Feels like the GOAT will have to deal with a different meme for years.

i'll watch hours of jordan watching isiah thomas interviews pic.twitter.com/I1TgqTM5ew — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) April 27, 2020

– Rappler.com