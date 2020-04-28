MANILA, Philippines – The action in virtual hardwood is about to return as NBA 2K League announced its regular season will tip off on Tuesday, May 5, and run for at least 6 weeks.

Like other ongoing esports tournaments, the 2K League will be held in an online format and livestreamed on its Twitch and YouTube channels.

The league was originally scheduled on March 24 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to officially tip off the 2020 NBA 2K League season remotely and hope the excitement of NBA 2K League competition provides both new and returning fans with a fun way to stay connected and engage with our league during these unprecedented times," said Brendan Donohue, the NBA 2K League managing director.

The regular season will wrap up on June 12.

Games will be played from Tuesday to Friday and will feature 4 different matchups in a best-of-three format every night. Each team will play at least 8 matches in their regular season.

Season 3 of the league will once again include 3 in-season tournaments: The Tipoff, The Turn, and The Ticket. All teams will compete in The Tipoff and The Turn, while 14 non-playoff bound teams will fight for the 10th playoff spot in The Ticket.

Reigning champions T-Wolves Gaming will defend their title against the other 22 squads, including the newly added squads Hornets Venom GT and Gen.G Tigers.

The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and was launched in 2018. The Knicks Gaming won the inaugural championship of the league. – Rappler.com