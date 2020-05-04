MANILA, Philippines – Basketball fans witnessed the competitive side of Michael Jordan, but it was that young "Laker kid" who took the spotlight in the latest episodes of The Last Dance.

NBA stars and other sports personalities became emotional when the young Kobe Bryant popped up on-screen, taking Jordan one-on-one in the 1998 All-Star Game.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last January with his daughter Gigi and 7 others, talked about how Jordan helped him to be a five-time champion and one of the best in the league.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Pau Gasol tuned in to watch his beloved friend and former teammate, while Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young expressed his admiration for the late NBA icon.

KOBE WAS MY MJ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

Other personalities like 20-year veteran Jamal Crawford and NBA 2KTV host Alexis Morgan shared their love for the "Black Mamba," still in disbelief over his death.

It will never feel real Kobe isn't here with us.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2020

I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact that Kobe is no longer with us — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) May 4, 2020

Jordan calling Kobe “that little laker boy” while at the same time giving him props and declaring he was going to challenge him is probably perfect insight into what type of big brother Jordan was to Kobe. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) May 4, 2020

The latest episodes of the series showed the Bulls' quest for their first three-peat, which saw them face the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns in hard-fought battles in the 1993 playoffs.

Lakers guard Alex Caruso and writer Rod Beard reacted to Bulls guard John Paxson's title-clinching triple against the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals, while Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal highlighted Jordan's "one suit" line.

Paxton hit a few big time shots in his career huh — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 4, 2020

Even Rasheed Wallace thought that leaving John Paxson that open was a mistake. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 4, 2020

The latest episodes featured Jordan's other hobbies too, among them golf and gambling, drawing reactions from 2019 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

I appreciate Jordan’s dedication to the golf game! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 4, 2020

“I have a competition problem.” Love that quote. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 4, 2020

Also discussed were the Dream Team and how Jordan and Scottie Pippen pestered Croatian star Toni Kukoc in the 1992 Olympics just to prove former general manager Jerry Krause wrong. Kukoc eventually joined the Bulls.

The Los Angeles Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike and columnist Skip Bayless were amazed by the rare footage of the Dream Team practice, while the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and reporter Marc Stein showed Kukoc some love.

soooo... Magic just said that Michael basically went “you can’t guard me” on the ENTIRE DREAM TEAM.



This is getting too much! #TheLastDance — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) May 4, 2020

Hey, LeBron, you watching this rare footage from a "Dream Team" practice game featuring the greatest talent ever on one floor. Magic ticked off Jordan. Jordan took over what those guys considered the greatest game they were ever involved in. IT'S OVER, LEBRON. MJ'S THE GOAT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 4, 2020

Toni Kukoč gonna get some love tonight!!?? #TheLastDance — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 3, 2020

The way Kukoc bounced back from this Olympic baptism let you know how great he really was — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 4, 2020

Basketball fans also saw how former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas reacted to his Dream Team snub.

The Hall of Famer drew the ire of fans on social media, but just like after Episodes 3 and 4, they directed their anger at the wrong Thomas, this time Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas.

People in my DM’s like I was the one beefin with Jordan — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) May 4, 2020

But probably the biggest winner of this week's episodes is former Bulls security guard John Michael Wozniak, who mocked Jordan with his own famous shrug after winning their penny-throwing game.

this man right here just took MJ's money and shrugged in his face pic.twitter.com/spXB54IwLA — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2020

Indeed, everyone can be like Mike. – Rappler.com