NEW YORK, USA – NBA All-Star guard Ben Simmons is recovering well from a back injury and likely will be prepared to play for the Philadelphia 76ers if the 2019-2020 NBA season resumes.

That’s what 76ers general manager Elton Brand said Tuesday, May 5, in a conference call, declaring the 23-year-old from Australia was doing "really, really well" in his rehabilitation from a lower back impingement.

"I'm very optimistic he'll be ready to play if and when we're given that green light to resume," Brand said.

The NBA season has been shut down since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Simmons has not played since February 22.

"I give Ben and our medical staff a ton of credit for all their hard work throughout his recovery," Brand said. "I give Ben so much credit for him working so hard through this unknown time."

When the season was stopped, the 76ers were level with Indiana for 5th in the Eastern Conference at 39-26 and Simmons was averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals a game. – Rappler.com