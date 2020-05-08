MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took offense at a troll blaming him for the spread of coronavirus in the NBA.

Gobert was streaming his Call of Duty gameplay on Twitch when a user reportedly commented, "Thanks for starting COVID in the NBA, dumbass."

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year stopped in his tracks and responded.

"Go to school, p**sy," Gobert said.

Rudy Gobert is fed up with online trolls pic.twitter.com/DHuTE9YsEq — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 5, 2020

The 27-year-old was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, forcing the league to shut down its season a month before the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Gobert was criticized for his carelessness regarding the virus as he deliberately touched reporters' recorders and microphones days before he tested positive.

He has since apologized for his actions, saying he should have taken the situation "more seriously."

Jazz guard Donavan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus and it was rumored that the two stars feuded over Gobert not behaving responsibly.

But Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said Gobert and Mitchell are both ready to bury the hatchet.

The Jazz compiled a 41-23 record for 4th place in the Western Conference and are primed to see action in the playoffs before the NBA suspended its season. – Rappler.com