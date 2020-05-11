MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto followed the trend of teen prospects skipping college, as he is expected to join the G League in hopes of making the big jump to the NBA.

Sotto – who turned 18 on Monday, May 11 – will become the first international prospect to sign a deal in the NBA G League professional pathway program, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

The 7-foot-2 big man, ranked No. 62 by ESPN among the top 100 high school players in the class of 2020, will join Filipino-American Jalen Green in the select team that will be trained by professionals.

Other prep stars who have taken the G League route are Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd. (READ: NBA teen hopefuls pick money and G-League over college)

Sotto will receive a salary while in the G League, with Green – who is touted as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA – reportedly signing a deal worth $500,000.

College basketball has been the traditional path to the NBA, but high school stars recently have found alternative avenues.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley skipped college and instead joined New Balance for an internship worth $1 million.

Meanwhile, potential NBA lottery picks LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton saw action in the National Basketbal League in Australia. – Rappler.com