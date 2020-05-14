MANILA, Philippines – It’s finally official.

Kai Sotto has signed with the NBA G-League Select Team on Wednesday, May 13 (Thursday, May 14, Manila time), per announcements on Sotto’s and the G-League’s social media accounts.

“Now, I have to take the next big step towards my NBA dream," said Sotto. “We have many options available but after much thought, I believe this option is the best route for me to get closer and faster to that dream.”

“Here, I will be playing with some of the very best and I will have even more resources and support,” the 18-year-old Sotto added. “I am committed to work on developing my game on a much bigger stage.”

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 7-foot-2 Filipino unicorn is set to join fellow countryman and top draft prospect Jalen Green among other top talents in the G League’s pioneering alternate path to the NBA.

“I’ve spent the past year here in the States improving my basketball skills, building up my body and gaining the confidence to play against the best basketball players around the world,” Sotto said.

“I will be playing with some of the very best and I am committed to work on developing my game on a much bigger stage. My wish is that you continue to support me, pray for me and hope for my success.”

This will be Sotto and Green’s first meet-up since sharing the court as opponents back in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go NBTC National Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena. (WATCH: Kai Sotto featured in Bleacher Report video)

Sotto has been hounded by speculations on where he would take the next step in his extremely promising career after forgoing his final playing years in the UAAP’s Ateneo Blue Eaglets high school squad.

He received multiple offers from respected Euroleague squads like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona before ultimately settling in the United States to hone his craft at The Skill Factory in Atlanta. (READ: Why a G League stint can fuel Kai Sotto's NBA dreams)

There, he caught the eye of US NCAA Division I schools like Kentucky and Georgia Tech as a consensus four-star recruit prior to committing instead to the G-League’s new pathway program.

A walking mismatch during his high school days, the one-time UAAP juniors MVP and champion averaged 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in his final playing year.

He had his best game as a high school star during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball finals in 2018 when he tallied a monster triple-double of 22 points, 16 boards and 11 rejections against National University. – Rappler.com