MANILA, Philippines – NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim sees Kai Sotto as a player with a "lot of upside" despite the Filipino big man not being recognized as a five-star prospect in the USA.

Sotto has been ranked outside the top 50 in the class of 2020 by multiple scouting websites – a far cry from his future teammates in the G League select team who are all ranked inside the top 20.

Jalen Green is touted as a potential top 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft while Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix are both five-star prospects.

Yet, the G League still signed the 7-foot-2 Sotto, making him the first international prospect to join its pathway program to the NBA.

"We think Kai in some ways can a little be under the radar and he is just new to the United States and the popular media of evaluating players," Abdur-Rahim told Filipino reporters in a conference call.



"Folks have not seen him a lot, and if you have seen him, then you recognize that he has made tremendous progress."



Abdur-Rahim said Sotto, who is seeking to become the first homegrown Filipino to reach the NBA, possesses the traits they are looking for in a player to see action for the G League select team.

"We want to see NBA-level talent, work ethic, high character, and desire to push and be challenged," Abdur-Rahim said.



"There are a lot of talented players around the world, [but] not all of them would fit in this program because some may not be ready for the commitment of preparing for the NBA," he added.

Abdur-Rahim knows too well what it takes to make the jump to the big league, being picked No. 3 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft that included Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, Allen Iverson, and Ray Allen.

The player-turned-executive normed 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 13 NBA seasons and earned an All-Star nod in 2002.

Abdur-Rahim said the G League will help Sotto develop his skills and body on his way to realizing his NBA dream.

"He is new to the system, so there are some people that may not know him. We see Kai as having really a lot of upside." – Rappler.com