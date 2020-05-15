MANILA, Philippines – Great things are in store for Kai Sotto once he suits up for the newly formed select team in the NBA G League.

That is what G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim promised as Sotto signed with their professional pathway program in hopes of fulfilling his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino NBA player.

"We have a track record in the G League of helping players develop and having the best coaching, the best resources for development," Abdur-Rahim, a former NBA All-Star, told Filipino reporters in a conference call.



"I think Filipino fans and folks who follow Kai will see NBA-level coaching. We will have a coaching staff that is NBA-quality, NBA-level."

With the select team, the 7-foot-2 Sotto and his teammates – among them Filipino-American top prospect Jalen Green – will play against international squads and NBA affiliate G League clubs.

Also, the select team will undergo a program that will focus on each of the players' needs in order for them to become ready for the NBA grind.

On top of the experience Sotto will gain in the G League, he is set to earn big money, with his contract reportedly worth P10 million. (READ: How does Kai Sotto's P10M G League deal compare to NBA rookies?)

"There will be a high emphasis on skill development and training... trying to understand the NBA game, NBA style of play, NBA terminology... and helping them grow and build their bodies in a smart way," Abdur-Rahim said.

As seen in his highlight videos, Sotto has vastly improved during his time in the USA as he polished his shooting and dribbling – skills that have become necessary for big men in the modern NBA.

Sotto has also bulked up, adding a few pounds to his once lanky frame.

Abdur-Rahim said Sotto will enhance his abilities further in the G League. (READ: Kai Sotto has 'lot of upside' – NBA G League chief)

"This may be the first time Kai is participating in this level of training. I just think it is going to be tremendous for him. Once he has this level of coaching and training every day, his progress will just pick off."

On a cultural standpoint, Abdur-Rahim added Sotto will pave the way for other international prospects – particularly Filipinos – to take the G League route.

"We think Kai is a great first international player and we think he is going to inspire other young Filipino players to want to play in the NBA or want to play in the G League," Abdur-Rahim said. – Rappler.com