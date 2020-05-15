MANILA, Philippines – Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto is reportedly set to become a multi-millionaire even before playing a game in the NBA G League after signing a $200,000 (P10 million) contract, per a report by 247Sports’ Evan Daniels.

Kai Sotto’s deal with the NBA G League is worth at least $200,000, sources tell @247Sports. Sotto, a 7-2 center from Philippines, is No. 51 overall in the @247Sports Rankings. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 14, 2020

This report comes one day after the 18-year-old star officially announced his commitment to the G League’s new alternative program with Filipino-American Jalen Green.

Green, meanwhile, has reportedly secured a one-year, $500,000 (P25 million) contract as a consensus top 3 prospect in the upcoming 2021 NBA draft.

Although these figures already look lofty by most people’s standards, these still pale in comparison to what actual NBA draftees get upon signing their first contract.

Zion Williamson, last year’s consensus top overall pick, secured a default four-year, $44 million (P2.2 billion) contract on top of his five-year, $75 million (P3.7 billion) deal with the Jordan shoe brand.

Even late second-round picks like Kevin Porter Jr, who was the final pick of the first round last year, is still guaranteed $3.3 million (P165 million) with a two-year, $6 million (P300 million) team option.

So yes, Sotto’s first big payday is already a substantial amount of money, but it’s close to nothing compared to what actual NBA players earn from day one.

But all these computations are just ways of counting the chickens before they hatch. (READ: Kai Sotto has 'lot of upside' – NBA G League chief)

Of course, Sotto will have to get drafted first, so let us all hope that the absence of pure Filipinos in the NBA will finally end sooner rather than later. – Rappler.com