MANILA, Philippines – Basketball fans all over the world tuned in to the last two episodes of the documentary The Last Dance, which featured behind-the-scenes stories of the Chicago Bulls' last championship run in 1998.

Sports personalities shared their appreciation for the 10-part series, which was originally scheduled to air in June but was moved to April after the coronavirus pandemic put sports at a standstill worldwide.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young said his love for Jordan grew after watching the series, while Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and former NBA player Nate Robinson called the Bulls icon the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

I never got the opportunity to watch MJ as a kid because I wasn’t born, but after watching this documentary... my Love for MJ grew



-Thanks MJ #TheLastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

Greatest of All Time #TheLastDance — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) May 18, 2020

Indiana Pacers guard Vic Oladipo called The Last Dance inspirational, while Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson asked for a similar documentary about the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Amazing docu series. Truly Inspirational #TheLastDance — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 18, 2020

This MJ doc was special , they need to put together a Kobe one asap — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) May 18, 2020

Former Lakers forward Pau Gasol, who played for Phil Jackson in Los Angeles, wanted to see more of the Bulls' story, while retired NBA player Quentin Richardson and Brooklyn Nets rookie Nicolas Claxton tagged the documentary as the best of all time.

Is it really the last episode??!

Let’s a get a few more together!!! #TheLastDance — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 18, 2020

Sickest doc I’ve ever watched!! #thelastdance — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) May 18, 2020

The world needed to see this. By far the best documentary I’ve ever watched. #TheLastDance — Clax (@_claxton33) May 18, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington said the series is much-needed for sports fans who are stuck at home.

That was really epic and well needed during this pandemic salute @espn #TheLastDance — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) May 18, 2020

We needed this #TheLastDance — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 18, 2020

The final episode captured the story behind "The Last Shot" – the championship-clinching basket Jordan hit over Bryon Russell and the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic shared the image of the shot and called it the "best photo in basketball history," while writer JA Adande said that even after 22 years, he is still amazed by the iconic shot.

As many times as I’ve seen that shot I haven’t seen it with so much buildup in 22 years. Goosebumps all over again #TheLastDance — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 18, 2020

One of the biggest revelations in the series was shown in Episode 9, where Jordan bared that he actually suffered food poisoning prior to the "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals.

Jordan ate a whole pizza, which was delivered by 5 guys, the night before the crucial Game 5 in Utah, and fell sick later.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum dubbed the "Flu Game" as the "Pizza Game," while Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and journalist Mina Kimes poked fun at the 5 deliverymen.

I’m weak ah they calling it “ the pizza game “ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 18, 2020

5 people delivering 1 late night pizza on the road during the Finals? #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Zll0zFnotC — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) May 18, 2020

I actually believe that five guys showed up with the pizza. Like a bunch of dudes trying to get into the club with only one girl. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 18, 2020

In back-to-back seasons, the Jazz fell short of the title to the Bulls, but despite their losses, fans still appreciated the duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr believes the duo should be part of the "greatest of all time" conversation, while current Jazz star Donovan Mitchell quickly consoled Utah fans.

Hang on @utahjazz fans — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 18, 2020

I feel like Malone and Stockton need to be talked about more today.. ring or not. That’s the NBA leader in assists and number 2 in points EVER. — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) May 18, 2020

Jazz fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020

The final episodes did not just focus on Jordan as they also explored the story of Steve Kerr, who turned emotional recalling the brutal death of his father Malcolm.

Kerr focused on playing basketball to deal with the pain of losing his father, and in the 1997 NBA Finals, the current head coach of the Golden State Warriors hit the biggest shot of his career – a game-winning jumper that gave the Bulls their fifth title.

Eric Paschall and Festus Ezeli, both mentored by Kerr in Golden State, praised their coach. Dallas Wings guard Katie Lou Samuelson also expressed her admiration for the former Bulls guard.

You can’t have a GOAT MJ story without an underdog Steve Kerr story. Take notes role players. what you do is very important #TheLastDance — Festus Ezeli (@festus) May 18, 2020

Gotta love Steve Kerr — Katie Lou Samuelson (@33katielou) May 18, 2020

Just before the series wrapped up, Jordan delivered one last meme – this time while reacting to team owner Jerry Reinsdorf explaining why the Bulls' chase for a seventh title did not happen.

What athlete can rival Michael Jordan in memes? pic.twitter.com/Ju0inqKHU0 — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) May 18, 2020

And the final Jordan meme of #TheLastDance — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 18, 2020

