MANILA, Philippines – The docuseries The Last Dance highlighted the story behind Michael Jordan's legendary "Flu Game" in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

With the seven-game series tied at two games apiece, "Air" Jordan dropped 38 points in 44 minutes to help the Chicago Bulls win in front of a hostile Utah Jazz fan base in Salt Lake City despite battling a bad case of food poisoning the night before.

The image of a sweat-drenched Jordan collapsing in teammate Scottie Pippen's arms after sealing the 3-2 series lead has been burned into the minds of basketball fans young and old alike.

However, that was not the only "Flu Game" that cemented the legacy of an NBA legend.

Back in 2011, Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki had his own version of battling with sickness in the most untimely situation imaginable.

In fact, this one game elevated his stature from just another league superstar to a certified all-time great.

South Beach supervillains

In the 2010 offseason, all attention, both good and bad, gravitated towards the Miami Heat, who had just pulled off the now-infamous "Big 3" team-up of 2003 NBA draft All-Stars LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and homegrown hero Dwyane Wade.

James had just promised around 8 NBA championships with his new home after turning his back on his hometown of Cleveland, much to the violent dismay of Cavalier fans.

Bosh, on the other hand, left the Toronto Raptors after 7 years for pretty much the same reason James did: lack of championship-caliber help.

Meanwhile, Nowitzki was a longtime part of another powerhouse franchise that just can't seem to win it all like the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets.

Like James and Bosh, the German superstar was on a restless, years-long hunt for his first NBA title, minus the whole "leaving for greener pastures" schtick.

As both teams powered their way into the 2011 playoffs, all the attention was naturally on this new all-elite team that nearly everyone hated – a "superteam," if you will.

The Heat clinched the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference – an underachievement by their new lofty standards – while the Mavericks clinched the 3rd seed out West.

By then, they didn't even garner the most attention in their home state of Texas. That honor belonged to the San Antonio Spurs, who nabbed the 1st seed with an impressive 61-21 record.

Both Miami and Dallas went by their usual business in the first round. The Heat blazed through 7th-seeded Philadelphia in 5 games, while the Mavericks downed Portland in 6.

However in the second round, Dallas did something that actually steered away some attention from Miami, which is by no means an easy feat: They eliminated the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers featuring Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol in a 4-0 sweep.

Rivalry reopened

As both teams went deeper into the postseason, it was clear that these two were the favorites to meet up for a shot at the top prize.

The Heat humiliated the Chicago Bulls, a team that secured a league-best 62-20 record thanks to their new MVP Derrick Rose, in just 5 games, while the Mavericks also made light work of an up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder squad led by 3 future MVPs.

And so it came to pass that for the first time in 5 years, the Heat and Mavericks met one another on the NBA finals stage.

Miami at the time held the historical advantage after dispatching Dallas in 6 games back in 2006 thanks to the dominant, if not controversial, Finals MVP performance by Wade.

Despite averaging an eye-popping 34.7 points per game in that series, Wade was met with understandable criticism after he was awarded a staggering 46 free-throw attempts in the pivotal Games 5 and 6.

For comparison, Dallas got 48 free-throw attempts as a team in that same span.

As expected, Nowitzki and the Mavericks had nothing but redemption on their minds as they faced an even better version of the team that killed their title hopes 5 years prior.

Fielding a team laced with stars on the decline, like a 38-year-old Jason Kidd, a 33-year-old Jason Terry and a 32-year-old Shawn Marion, Dallas defied the odds and split the first two games in Miami, 1-1.

Thanks to the old 2-3-2 format, the Mavericks had a chance to seal the deal at home for the next 3 games. All was well – or so they thought.

A 'sick' joke

Facing a smattering of boos they had gotten used to all season long, Miami stole Game 3 on their opponents home floor, 88-86, thanks to a 29-point eruption from Wade that silenced the ruckus Dallas fan base.

Things went from bad to worse for the Mavericks entering Game 4, as Nowitzki caught flu-like symptoms just as his team was facing the possibility of falling 1-3 in the 7-game series.

Now feeling extremely confident of their chances to win, James and Wade were then caught by camera crews before tip-off likely taking a joking stab at Nowitzki's condition.

"This weather, man" James said in between what looked like fake coughs. "Weather's crazy," replied a smiling Wade, who also did fake coughs.

Karma, it would seem, was alive and well that day.

After the Mavericks trailed by as many as 9 points, 65-74, with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, Nowitzki relentlessly charged to the basket and scored 10 of his 21 points in the final 8:42, giving Dallas a 3-point lead, 84-81, with 15 seconds left.

Terry added on the finishing touches off free-throws as the Mavericks escaped with an 86-83 win to tie the series at two games apiece.

Nowitzki, flu and all, endured 39 minutes of action for his 21-point outing while a perfectly healthy James fell flat with an embarrassing 8-point outing in 45 minutes on the floor.

That was all the momentum the Mavericks needed as they whooped the Heat convincingly at home in Game 5, 112-103, and again in Miami for the title-sealing Game 6 win, 105-95.

With the flu now in the rearview mirror, a reinvigorated Nowitzki averaged 25 points in the next two games en route to being named the undisputed Finals MVP, the fifth oldest in NBA history.

And so, history was made. Dallas won its first and so far only title in franchise history after beating an in-prime superteam with an aging core that had no prior championship hardware to boast of.

Nowitzki then spent the rest of his Hall of Fame career in Dallas before retiring as a league-wide favorite in 2019 and passing the torch to future international superstars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Had Nowitzki not delivered during that one fateful, sickness-riddled night, the villains might have emerged victorious while he may very well have retired without a title to top off his stellar resume.

"Dirk Nowitzki, Hall of Famer" still sounds nice in the end, but "Dirk Nowitzki, champion Hall of Famer" does have a better ring to it. – Rappler.com