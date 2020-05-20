MANILA, Philippines – Watching The Last Dance on Netflix has become a weekly habit for Filipino basketball fans, so the conclusion of its 10-part story might leave a huge sports void for subscribers of the streaming giant.

Here are some tips on finding what to watch next on Netflix:

Keywords matter

Netflix has a plethora of sports films and documentaries, so using keywords is crucial.

Among the shows that will appear when one searches for "basketball" are films Coach Carter, High Flying Bird, and Amateur, and documentaries Basketball or Nothing, The Q Ball, and One in a Million.

These selections offer different perspectives on the sport, with High Flying Bird and Amateur featuring the business side of the game and Coach Carter and Basketball or Nothing delving deep on the lives of the players.

Meanwhile, searching for "Jordan" will lead to Space Jam and The Carter Effect.

Space Jam mixes fantasy and hoops as Michael Jordan teams up with Bugs Bunny and Looney Tunes, while The Carter Effect shows how Vince Carter impacted the basketball scene in Canada during his time with the Toronto Raptors.

More content

Aside from the search bar, the More Like This tab is a useful tool in Netflix.

For example, clicking on More Like This in the Coach Carter title page will recommend other sports movies like Friday Night Lights, Concussion, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and Kid Kulafu.

Friday Night Lights, Concussion, and The Blind Side are all films about football but with distinct stories, while Kid Kulafu is a movie about boxing, particularly the early years of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Other sports films and documentaries that pop in More Like This are Losers, Icarus, Uncut Gems, 17 Again, The Longest Yard, The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, Happy Gilmore, and Karate Kid.

Suggest your picks

While Netflix has a massive library of sports-related content, there are still several films and documentaries that are not streaming on the site.

Some sports classics that are not available on Netflix – at least in the Philippines – are Hoops Dreams, He Got Game, Field of Dreams, The Sandlot, Rocky, A League of Their Own, and Remember the Titans.

Fortunately, Netflix allows its subscribers to recommend movies and shows that it may add to its lineup.

In the Help Center, there is an option Request TV Shows or Movies tab where subscribers can suggest up to 3 titles. – Rappler.com