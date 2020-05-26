MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has not stopped being eager to get back into basketball since the coronavirus pandemic put all sports into an unwanted hiatus.

With the NBA and other professional leagues continuing to discuss plans of action on how to cope with the deadly virus, James reminds everyone that hope will be the one that will help everyone in the world bounce back.

"Even if basketball looks different for a while, I’m excited about the possibility of getting back in the game, because I know how inspiring and powerful sports can be. I think the lessons we learn from sport can inspire us all," said James, who narrated Nike's short film 'Never Too Far Down'.

American professional golfer Tiger Woods provided a fans' service as he joined and prevailed in the charity match with Peyton Manning on Sunday, May 24.

PGA stars Woods and Mickelson squared off against NFL quarterback legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in the entertaining made-for-television charity golf event that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

"Sport can still be a positive force for so many people. I am looking forward to creating a platform to raise money for COVID-19 relief and hopefully remind folks of the levity and joy that golf and other sports can bring to the world," said Woods.

Women's tennis star Serena Williams also had to put a stop to her chase for the record-tying 24th Grand Slam title because of the pandemic.

But like other athletes, Williams reminisced on the joy that sports bring whether you're the player or the fan.

"Sport is the one thing that’s true. It doesn’t matter what you look like, where you’re from. Everything is left out in the arena," said Williams.

"For me, I put it all out there on the court as a player, but it also feels that way as a fan. You feel that joy when someone you’re rooting for wins. That’s because of the unity that sports bring us." – Rappler.com

