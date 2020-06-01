MANILA, Philippines – Washington Wizards players vowed that they will "no longer shut up and dribble" as they took a stand following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a policeman.

Floyd died while being arrested as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The death was caught on video and sparked outrage in the United States, with people taking to the streets to protest for justice and an end to racism.

"We will no longer tolerate the assassination of people of color in the country," the Wizards said in a united statement. "We will no longer accept the abuse of power from law enforcement."

Several basketball players joined calls for change, among them NBA icon Michael Jordan, who said people "need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown led a protest in Atlanta, which also included Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

"We will no longer accept ineffective government leaders who are tone-deaf, lack compassion, or respect for communities of color," the Wizards added. "We will no longer shut up and dribble."

A united statement from our players. pic.twitter.com/SGKSDw76zU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 1, 2020

The NBA, which has been on a break since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume its season on July 31. – Rappler.com