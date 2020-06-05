LOS ANGELES, USA – Two-time NBA finals MVP Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, the US media reported on Thursday night, June 4.

The Brooklyn Nets player bought a piece of the team worth between 1% and 5%, according to Charlotte, North Carolina-based Sports Business Daily.

This is not the first time Durant, who has won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, has tried to buy a piece of an MLS club. Two years ago, he looked at a stake in DC United in his Washington, DC hometown.

There were no details on whether Durant's investment is a personal one or made through his company Thirty Five Ventures.

He is the latest in a long list of celebrities taking minority share ownership of MLS teams. Others teams include Los Angeles FC (Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra), the Seattle Sounders (Russell Wilson, Drew Carey), the Houston Dynamo (James Harden), the Vancouver Whitecaps (Steve Nash) and Austin FC (Matthew McConaughey). – Rappler.com